The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. 1,558,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,545. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

