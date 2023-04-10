Threshold One Day Volume Tops $18.84 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $363.27 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03556367 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,102,502.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

