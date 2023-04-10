Tilray Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 84,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,723 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Get Tilray alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Up 5.4 %

TLRY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,070,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,170,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.