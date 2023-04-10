TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 373,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 371,059 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.