TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 373,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 371,059 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.