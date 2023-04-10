Trevian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the quarter. Northeast Bank accounts for 6.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,229. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

