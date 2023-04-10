Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 0.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.58. 2,329,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

