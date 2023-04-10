Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,838,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.85. 6,715,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,372,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $551.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

