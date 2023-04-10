tru Independence LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 599,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,138. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

