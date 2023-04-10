tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.91. 451,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

