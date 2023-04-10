tru Independence LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.76.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. 3,149,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144,145. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

