tru Independence LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 812,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,302. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.