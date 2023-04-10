tru Independence LLC Sells 37,035 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 309,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,358. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

