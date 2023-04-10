tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 305,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. 80,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

