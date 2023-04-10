Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Tyman Price Performance

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of £442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 182.40 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($4.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.89.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tyman

Tyman Company Profile

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.98), for a total value of £166,065.60 ($206,241.43). In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £166,065.60 ($206,241.43). Also, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.92), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,224.85). Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

