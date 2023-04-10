Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock.
Tyman Price Performance
Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of £442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 182.40 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($4.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.89.
Tyman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.
Insider Transactions at Tyman
Tyman Company Profile
Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.