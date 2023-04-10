U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $942.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.59. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 491,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

