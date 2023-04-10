Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 5.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. 426,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.