Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.99 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $71.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00020486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00317608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

