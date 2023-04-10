Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 213,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

