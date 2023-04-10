Vai Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and $123,345.02 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

