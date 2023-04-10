VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 340.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,082 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 4.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $33.81. 4,096,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,558,252. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

