Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $154.04. The stock had a trading volume of 449,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

