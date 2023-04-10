Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period.

VSS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 32,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,159. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $123.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

