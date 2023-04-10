Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,590. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

