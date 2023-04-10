Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.18. 276,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

