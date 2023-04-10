Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 451,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,553. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.