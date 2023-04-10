Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.87. 60,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,565. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

