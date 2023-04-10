Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.27. 110,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

