Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,773. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

