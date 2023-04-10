Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.65. 1,224,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,495. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.