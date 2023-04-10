Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,457,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

