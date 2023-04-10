Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,050. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.