Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00312826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00069941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00533339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00426960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,757,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

