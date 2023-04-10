Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.09. 138,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,334. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $220.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

