Versor Investments LP Has $1.86 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.41. 24,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

