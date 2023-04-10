Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,704 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.86. 103,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,770. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.