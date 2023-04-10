Versor Investments LP Sells 1,331 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,874. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

