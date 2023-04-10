Versor Investments LP Sells 4,075 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoNation by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock valued at $45,560,322. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.