Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.22. 126,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,924. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day moving average is $302.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.