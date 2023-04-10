VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 1,298,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,787. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

