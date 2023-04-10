Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vimeo worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 159,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

