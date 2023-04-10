Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

