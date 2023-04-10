VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Up 4.6% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.47 million and $33,186.60 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00356145 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,972.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.