Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

