Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACV stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.