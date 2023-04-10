Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ACV stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
