Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 390,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,268. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

