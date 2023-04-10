VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,323,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,127,160. The stock has a market cap of $672.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

