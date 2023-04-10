VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,298 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.50. The company had a trading volume of 978,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

