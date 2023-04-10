VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $199,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,788,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

