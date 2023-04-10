VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $245.10. 197,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,451. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

