Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 305,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

